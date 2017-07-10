Overnight closure of I-91 North in Longmeadow, Springfield this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight detours will be in place each night this week on I-91 North in Longmeadow and Springfield.

All traffic heading northbound will be directed off the highway at Exit 3, onto a detour route along East Columbus Avenue. Drivers will be able to get back on I-91 North at Exit 9.

Closures are scheduled Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to make concrete deck repairs. It’s phase one of a $9.4 million project along a five-mile section of 91 from Connecticut to just south of Exit 6 in Springfield.