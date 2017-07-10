Neighbors complain about overgrown grass at vacant Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Neighbors said no one has lived at 29 Maybrook Road for 3 years, and they said the yard has become an eyesore.

Neighbors called the lawn at 29 Maybrook Road a jungle, with grass and weeds getting taller every day.

“I kind of wanted to mow it myself, because it was getting a little outrageous,” said Anthony Kowa of Springfield. “I think one of my neighbors, he had his kid mow it one time. So, I don’t know what else to do, there’s complaints in I guess. So it is what it is I guess.”

David Cotter with Springfield Code Enforcement said the property has already been fined, and as the grass gets higher, so do the fines.

Cotter also said the city can’t cut grass at a vacant or abandoned home without a court order. The property has been taken over by the bank, and the city does have an open court case to try and get the bank to clean the property up.

“If they own it they should take care of it, period,” Richard Haseltine of Springfield said. “If not, sell it. Personally I don’t care, it’s just a blight on the neighborhood that’s all.”

Springfield Code Enforcement said the bank will not be able to transfer the property to a new owner without first taking care of the fines the property has accrued.

Springfield Code Enforcement Officer David Cotter recommends neighbors cut the grass to clean the property up.