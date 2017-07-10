NASCAR is back in New England this weekend

LOUDON, N.H. (WWLP) – Race Fans from Western Massachusetts and from all over New England will be making the trip to the Granite State this week as NASCAR returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Overton’s 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Event.

Martin Truex, Jr took the down win at Kentucky Speedway this past Saturday night for his third win of 2017. Truex and his family have had a lot success at the Magic Mile. He has yet to be in victory lane in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He is hungry for a win as he would consider New Hampshire Motor Speedway one of his home tracks. Joe Gibbs Racing have had a tough time to reach victory lane this season. Matt Kenseth is the defending winner of the July race as Joe Gibbs Racing have had a lot of success at the Magic Mile.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be apart of the weekend in the Overton’s 200. Kyle Busch has been dominating in the series. Busch has won six out of the last eight Xfinity Series races at the Magic Mile.Busch won this past weekend at Kentucky Speedway. William Byron has won back-to-back races at Iowa Speedway and Daytona International Speedway. Ryan Preece out of Berlin, Connecticut will race for Job Gibbs Racing on Saturday. Preece raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year. He will also be racing in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this weekend.

Elliott Sadler heads into New Hampshire this weekend with a 45 point lead over teammate William Byron. Their teammate Justin Alliager is third in the points as all three drivers are right now qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

A fan favorite at the Magic Mile will be held on Friday and Saturday. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns as fans will see lead changes along with bump-drafting. Bobby Santos, III is the defending winner of the All-Star Race that saw 10 lead changes in the 35 lap non-points event.

Doug Coby is the defending winner of the Nor’Easter 100. Coby talked to 22News as the team tested at the Magic Mile recently.

“The car was just lights-out fast. Hopefully we’re the same when we go back. The draft plays so much of a role of how fast you can really be there, but at the same time, you have to have a car that can be fast by itself, too and we have that. That’s exciting. I am stoked to go back and we’ve got a second car for the All-Star race to play around with and try some setup stuff if we want. It will be a fun weekend. The modifieds are always the show up there and we’re happy to be apart of it.” Coby Said

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race last July on Saturday saw 22 lead changes in the 100 lap event. Timmy Solomito brings a 13 point lead over Rowan Pennink. Solomito won the last time the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour raced at Riverhead Raceway in Riverhead, New York, down on Long Island. Solomito already has three wins this season as he won at Myrtle Beach Speedway, Langley Speedway and last time out at Riverhead Raceway.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will be back in New England for the second weekend in a row. Harrison Burton out of Huntersville, NC took down his fourth win of 2017 in the NASCAR Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut. Burton will now take a 22 point lead over Todd Gilliand into Saturday’s event.

There will be a Fanfest on Thursday with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hauler parade that will be held at 6:00 P.M.

The on-track activity will begin on Friday with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice at 9:30 A.M. followed by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practice. The Whelen All-Star Shootout NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event will begin at 2:10 P.M. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take to the track for their final practice followed by NASCAR K&N Pro Series practice. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will have three rounds of qualifying beginning at 4:45 P.M. The day will round out with NASCAR K&N Pro Series East final practice and qualifying.

The on-track activity will kickoff on Saturday with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying at 9:00 A.M. followed by two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions and NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying. Racing will kickoff at 2:00 P.M. with the Nor’Easter 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event. The Overton’s 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will takeoff at 4:00 P.M. and the day will cap off with the United Site Services 70 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event at approximately 6:45 P.M.

The Overton’s 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event will take the green flag at 3:00 P.M.

Race fans can also check out the Northeast Motorsports Museum and take a walk down memory lane and see the history of racing from New England.