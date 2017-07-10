Lowell Police: 11-year-old boy arrested after cutting officer

The boy's name is not being released due to his age

Associated Press Published:
Courtesy of Lowell Police Department.

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Lowell police say an 11-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly cutting a city police officer with a knife.

Police tell The Sun that an officer on patrol came across an altercation involving two youths at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

The officer, who saw a child holding a knife over his head and charging at another boy, intervened and suffered a cut on the elbow and finger.

The unnamed officer was treated at the scene and then at Lowell General Hospital.

The boy was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer and juvenile delinquency. His name was not made public because of his age.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

