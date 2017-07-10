Lawmakers to restart talks on compromise marijuana bill

BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers are restarting negotiations over legislation that would overhaul the state’s voter-approved marijuana law.

A House-Senate conference committee has scheduled a closed-door meeting for Monday afternoon, according to the office of Democratic Sen. Patricia Jehlen. The Somerville Democrat is the lead Senate negotiator on the six-member panel.

The meeting will be the first since House Speaker Robert DeLeo suspended talks earlier this month, saying he wanted the Legislature to focus on passing an overdue budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Lawmakers sent a $40.2 billion spending plan to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk on Friday.

Before the marijuana talks were suspended, the House and Senate appeared to be struggling to reach an accord over issues such as taxes and local control over pot shops.