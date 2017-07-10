Know when to cut down your tree

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree fell on a home in Springfield Monday morning.

The tree fell on a home at 384 Parker Street. There were no injuries, but the downed tree caused traffic on the busy stretch of road.

Tree 413 in Longmeadow said there are certain things homeowners can look for to see if a tree near their home is unstable.

“Large cavities, bark falling off, mushrooms,” said Joseph Alexopoulos of Tree 413. “If there are no leaves at this time of year, that’s something you want to look for.”

Tree 413 also said it’s best to be proactive, and have a professional come and check a tree out if you are unsure.