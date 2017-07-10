International Air Show is fast approaching

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – As the International Air Show comes to Westfield’s Barnes Municipal Airport a little over a month from now, promoters continue to give more insight into what will be in the air and on the ground during the two day event.

The International Air Show will be in Westfield Aug. 12 and 13, and will feature many different acts for spectators to enjoy. According to Lt. Col. Eric Armentrout, director of operations at the 131st Fighter Squadron on Barnes Air Reserve Base and air show director, this year’s air show will include a history of aviation in America, as well as increased spectator interactivity and even pyrotechnics.

“Big focus of this show is the historical angle,” Armentrout said. “There are a lot of important key anniversaries being celebrated in 2017.”

According to Armentrout, these anniversaries include the 100-year anniversary of US pilots first flying in battle, when they flew during World War I, as well as the 75th anniversaries of the Doolittle Raid in Tokyo, which was the first offensive against Japan in World War II, and the Battle of Midway, a key naval battle between US in Japan also during World War II.

Armentrout said that a number of displays and planes will be on hand to honor these events, including several different war planes, or “war birds,” as he called them.

“People do turn out, they come out to see these historical planes fly,” Armentrout said. “So we built a line-up that is very, very heavy with these war birds.”

And in this line-up, a variety of pyrotechnics will be delivered in front of the crowds. Armentrout said that these pyrotechnics include simulated bomb blasts and incendiary effects to mimic explosions like those delivered with napalm during World War II.

In particular, Armentrout said that a B-25 bomber, like the one used during the Doolittle Raid, will be flying to deliver simulated bomb blasts for the audience.

Armentrout also said that the air show will feature educational resources for those curious about getting into the field of aviation.

“The other thing that is a key component for us is inspiring the next generation, the youth out there, and showcasing opportunities to follow a career in aviation,” Armentrout said.

“I have, just based on my experience, I’ve developed the opinion that everyone knows go to law school to be a lawyer, go to medical school to be a doctor,” Armentrout said. “To be a pilot, it’s really confusing.”

The air show will be featuring a booth from Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, which has an aviation science department and training center. In addition, three students from the program will be flying a Bridgewater State University craft during the show.

Also featured will be Matt Chapman, who will be sponsored by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Finally, Armentrout said that amateur and professional photographers who attend will have a chance to win gift cards to Hunt’s Photo and video for their photographs of the show.

Each day of the show prizes for first, second and third will be awarded to people in two separate categories: amateur and credentialed media. Armentrout said to enter, hopefuls should follow @wias_2017_official on Instagram and use the following hashtags when uploading their photos: amateurs use #wias2017 and credentialed media use #wias2017pro.