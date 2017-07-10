I-91 northbound nightly detours in Longmeadow and Springfield

Detours will allow crew members to work on resurfacing project

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will close a section of I-91 northbound from Monday, July 10 through the morning of Friday, July 14.

Northbound traffic in Longmeadow and Springfield will follow temporary nightly detours to allow crew members and contractors to safely and effectively conduct concrete deck repairs as part of the resurfacing project on I-91.

During these operations, all traffic on I-91 northbound will be directed off of the highway at Exit 3. Traffic will follow a signed detour route along East Columbus Avenue and then be able to access I-91 northbound at Exit 9.

The full hours for the overnight detours on I-91 northbound are as follows:

  • Monday, July 10: Beginning at 8 p.m., and lasting through 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 11
  • Tuesday, July 11: Beginning at 8 p.m., and lasting through 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 12
  • Wednesday, July 12: Beginning at 8 p.m., and lasting through 5:30 a.m., Thursday, July 13
  • Thursday, July 13: Beginning at 8 p.m., and lasting through 5:30 a.m., Friday, July 14

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to add extra travel time. Visit the MassDOT website for more information.

