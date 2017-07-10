Gunman killed after floating shooting spree

KING's Ted Land Published: Updated:
Police shoot and kill gunman who fired on multiple homes and boats from his own sailboat off the coast of Washington's Bainbridge Island.

(KING) Police on Washington’s Bainbridge Island shot and killed a gunman on a boat after he fired on the shoreline and officers for nearly two hours Saturday night.

Bainbridge Island Police Chief Matthew Hamner says calls came into 911 of shots coming from a vessel in Eagle Harbor around 8:30 p.m. When officers responded, a man in a boat was shooting at the shoreline.

Residents were notified to stay away from the area and shelter in place, while boaters were removed from the harbor.

A King County sheriff’s helicopter hovered overhead and dropped flash bangs to try to get the man to surrender. When officers approached the vessel, the man appeared on the boat naked and pointed his weapon at police. Authorities say the officers had no choice but to open fire.

Read more: http://kng5.tv/2uIaJDZ

