Governor Baker establishes Latino government advisory commission

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts now has its first Latino Advisory Commission, to offer guidance to government leaders on issues facing the state’s Latino residents.

Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order Monday to establish the Latino Advisory Commission, a new group that will advise lawmakers on issues, including economic prosperity and well-being, of Latino residents in Massachusetts.

Hispanic and Latino populations continue to grow in Massachusetts, accounting for more than 10 percent of the state’s population, according to the US Census.

Baker swore in dozens of Massachusetts residents onto the commission, including city leaders, professionals and non-profit organization representatives.

Latino residents face significant barriers in the job market and access to higher education. The commission aims to increase opportunities for Latino residents through education and workforce development programs.

Governor Baker said, “The Commonwealth, as the Secretary said, has historically been a leader in equal rights and I’m proud that we continue to be a global and inclusive community.”

The state also recently established a Black Advisory Commission.