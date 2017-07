LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral Mass was held Monday for the three people killed in a house fire in Ludlow last week.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski presided over the Mass at St. Elizabeth Parish on Hubbard Street for 82 year-old Alfred Alves, his 79 year-old wife, Carol, and their 50 year-old son, Darrin.

The three died when their home on Newbury Street caught fire on the morning of the Fourth of July. The state fire marshal’s office traced the cause of the fire to a malfunctioning air conditioner.

