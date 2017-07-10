Facebook warns about a potential hoax

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Facebook has issued a warning about a hacker named Jayden K. Smith being a hoax.

Millions of people are being warned, and fooled into taking action.

Users are being duped into sending a message to all of their friends warning them to not friend Jayden K. Smith, a known hacker.

While confirming a Facebook friend request wouldn’t grant someone access to all the personal information on your computer, hackers are using social media.

Burim Bajramy of Entre Computer in West Springfield urges you to update your devices to protect yourself.

“Our computers smart phones, computers and everything to be up to date with antivirus,” Bajramy told 22News. “We have a lot of antivirus such as Norton, simontech.”

Entre Computer recommends changing your password and checking the website Snopes, to verify whether a threat is legitimate or a fake.