Construction work beginning on Mapleshade Ave in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) Crews will be working along Mapleshade Avenue in East Longmeadow for the next month and a half.

The town DPW says GEG Construction will be installing a new water main between North Main and Elm Street. They estimate the work will last from now until September.

During this time, that section of Mapleshade Avenue will be closed to thru-traffic, though one-lane may be opened whenever possible. The town highway and utilities manager says traffic will be detoured to the center of town to get around the construction area.