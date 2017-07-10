Candidate for governor injured in fall from bike

Newton Mayor Setti Warren was thrown from bicycle after hitting pothole in Stow

Associated Press Published:
Newton, Massachusetts Mayor Setti Warren.

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor and gubernatorial candidate has suffered minor injuries after a bike crash.

The Boston Globe reports Newton Mayor Setti Warren was thrown from his bike Sunday after he hit a pothole during a ride in Stow.

His spokesman, Kevin Franck, says the mayor was on a 60-mile training ride for the upcoming Pan-Mass Challenge.

Warren was transported to a hospital as a precaution, and he was released a few hours later on orders to rest.

Franck says the mayor looks forward to resume his training as soon as he is able.

Warren, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for governor in May.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

