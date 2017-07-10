Agawam store’s “Round Up” program benefits USO

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Shopping at one store in Agawam helps raise money for the USO. The Round Up program at Cooper’s Gifts, Apparel, and Home allows customers to round their purchases up to the next dollar. The store donates that money, plus 50% to different local charities every month.

This month, they are doing that and a special raffle program for the Pioneer Valley USO. Through the end of July, customers can donate personal care items for the USO and get one raffle ticket for each item donated. They put their raffle tickets into a box to win a prize from one of the store’s vendors.

The owner of the store, Kate Gourde, told 22News that it is her way of giving back to the community.

“I think this is a great program that we have, that would allow us to give back to our community. It’s our community that supports us, and we want to give back. That is our favorite thing to do,” Gourde said.

Some of the items available for raffle are from Vera Bradley, Scout bags, Corksicle, and Simply Noelle. Cooper’s has donated more than $7,000 to local charities since it started the Round Up program in 2014.

You can also buy raffle tickets for $1 each, or six for $5.