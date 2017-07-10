$2M bail set for man accused of triggering Amber Alert in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A $2 million bail was set for the man accused of triggering an Amber Alert in Chicopee over the weekend.

Joshua Calcorzi was arraigned Monday in New Britain Superior Court on charges of second-degree kidnapping and risk of injury to a child.

State Police issued the Amber Alert early Sunday morning after Calcorzi allegedly took his 21-month-old son from his home in Chicopee.

He also allegedly stabbed the boy’s mother.

Calcorzi was caught in Newington, Connecticut several hours later.

The clerk’s office said Calcorzi will likely not be extradited to Massachusetts until at least August 8.