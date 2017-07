CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The 24th Annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival is coming up, so Maggie Carchrie and Peter Langmore gave us a preview of what to expect this year!

24th Annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival

July 15, 2017

9:00am – 5:00pm, Entertainment until 9:30pm

Look Park, 300 North Main Street, Northampton MA

