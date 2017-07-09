Whale stranded in shallow water at Cape Cod dies

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — Officials say an 18-foot-long (5.48-meter) whale that was stranded in shallow water at a Cape Cod harbor is dead, despite attempts to save the creature.

Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith says a property owner reported the whale dead on Friday morning.

Authorities say the minke whale likely swam under a dock and into Stage Harbor overnight Wednesday. The whale was seen early Thursday morning.

The whale had scrapes on its body and dorsal fin, which officials say came from swimming under docks and piers in the harbor. Wildlife staff tried to herd the whale out of the harbor using the help of a stretcher, but they were unsuccessful.

International Fund for Animal Welfare spokeswoman Melanie Mahoney says a team was sent to retrieve the carcass so a necropsy can be performed.

