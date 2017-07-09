Wendell murder suspect arrested after five day manhunt

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After being on the run for 5 days, Wendell murder suspect Lewis Starkey III has been captured.

Lewis Starkey the third was arrested Sunday morning in Orange and is being held on a million dollars bail, after leading police on a 5-day manhunt, Lewis Starkey III, is finally locked up.

Orange police spotted his red vehicle. It’s the same car he was driving the night he allegedly killed his girlfriend, 48-year old Amanda Glover, at the home they shared at 179 West street in Wendell, early Wednesday morning.

Glover’s son alerted police, that Starkey shot his mother with a shotgun and then fled.

Starkey’s crime spree didn’t just end in Wendell, according to Chicopee police, he drove, nearly an hour to his job in Chicopee at Specialized Trucking Company, where police said, he fired a blast from a shot gun at his co-worker, who was behind a pane of glass.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the victim, a night manager, was hospitalized after suffering wounds to his face and neck, from pieces of shattered glass, but is expected to be okay.

A community now relieved, following Starkey’s arrest.

Bill Bartosz told 22News, “For us, we don’t have to think of people like that, you know?! It’s relieving that he is caught.”

Starkey is being held at the Franklin County jail on several charges, including murder, armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Starkey will be arraigned in Orange District Court on Monday.