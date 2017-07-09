Vets Helping Vets Poker Run raises money for Mass. veterans in need

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of veterans rode their motorcycles across western Massachusetts Sunday.

The riders were western Massachusetts members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, and this was the start of their 3rd annual Vets Helping Vets Poker Run.

Skip Hochreich of West Springfield told 22News, “This raises the funds we need during the year to assist our brothers and sisters, finally this year we’ve having nice weather and having a great turnout.”

Bill Hearn of West Springfield told 22News, “We need money to help our fellow vets, some of whom keep coming home today. They need our help, us older guys are getting together support, they need us.”

They gathered at the West Springfield Fish and Game Club in Agawam on a mission to raise the necessary amount of money for the projects supported by the combat vets bikers.

As one member of the association, Bill Tidlund of East Longmeadow, told 22News that they fully understand that one day they might be in a position needing help from fellow veterans. He said, “I’m a veteran myself, I’m hoping someday I can still keep going, but who knows.”

And so they rode much of the day making certain this third annual Poker Run would achieve its goal, and that the money they raise will help a vet get back on his feet.