Two Springfield armed robberies occur minutes apart

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two armed robberies occurred just minutes apart in Springfield Sunday night.

First, police were called to the Dollar Tree at 555 State Street for a report of a shoplifter with a knife.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News they are searching for a Hispanic woman about five feet three inches tall, last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jean shorts.

Minutes later, at 6:33pm police were called to the Walgreens Pharmacy at 50 St. James Boulevard where a Hispanic man about five feet five inches tall, possibly with a white t-shirt covering his face, brandished a gun.

No one was hurt in either incident.