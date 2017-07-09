Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Wendell shooting

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lewis Starkey III, the suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting in Wendell, has been arrested.

According to the Chicopee Police Department Facebook, Starkey was arrested in Orange. He was found with the same red vehicle that he was driving the night of the deadly shooting.

Starkey is accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Amanda Glover, near West Street in Wendell Wednesday.

Police said the suspect then went to the Specialized Trucking Company on Griffith Road in Chicopee, where he allegedly fired a shotgun at a worker, who was behind glass. The worker was hit with the shattered glass, but only suffered a cut. Chicopee Police Officer Wilk told 22News Starkey then ran away following that shooting.

Chicopee Police confirmed on Sunday that Starkey was found and arrested in Orange, after a four day manhunt.