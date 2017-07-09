AMBER ALERT: 21-month-old allegedly taken from Chicopee home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State police and Chicopee Police are searching for a missing toddler, following a violent domestic assault Sunday morning.

State police issued an amber alert for 21-month-old Jandel Calcorzi. They said he was taken from his home at 509 Springfield Street, just after 1:00 Sunday morning.

Police believe he was taken by his 24-year-old father, Joshua Calcorzi, after a violent domestic assault.

Jandel has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wear a white t-shirt and a diaper.

His father has tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts.

If you have seen them or have any information, call Chicopee Police at 413-594-1731.