Residents credit Amber Alert for helping locate missing 21-month-old baby

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee residents are relieved to hear a baby boy was found safe in Newington, Connecticut, just hours after he was reported missing Sunday morning.

State Police said Joshua Calcorzi took off with his 21-month-old baby, Jandel Calcorzi, after what police have described as a violent domestic assault at their home on Springfield Street in Chicopee.

An amber alert was issued, quickly getting the attention of police departments, the media, and nearby parents, like Pamela Marcus of Chicopee. “You get scared, you worry about kids whether they’re yours or not. I have grandkids too, and you’re always worrying, whether they’re yours or not,” she said.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the baby and his father were found shortly after the Amber Alert was issued. The baby was unharmed, and his father was arrested.

James Tarr of Hatfield told 22News, he believes the Amber Alert is the reason police were able to find the child so quickly. “I think the amber alert is fabulous. It obviously works very well, because they caught the guy in Connecticut, and it seems to spread fast from state to state,” he said.

Amber Alerts began in 1996. Once police determine a child has been abducted, they notify news stations, radio stations, and state transportation leaders, who then send out alerts over the radio, on television, and on DOT highway signs.

Parents like Barry Roberts of Chicopee are grateful the system exists. “I obviously thought that the Amber Alert was a good idea to begin with, especially when it comes to children. I have great grandchildren, and if anything ever happened to them, I’d be devastated,” he said.

According to AmberAlert.gov, the system has helped police rescue at least 800 children since its inception.