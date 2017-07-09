MGM Springfield to improve roadways and intersections

Starting Monday, construction will begin on Dwight and Union Streets, as well as the I-291 off-ramp.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is investing more than $5 million  to improve downtown roadways and intersections in Springfield.

Starting Monday, construction will begin on Dwight and Union Streets, as well as the I-291 off-ramp. Some of the upgrades MGM will be making include enhancements for pedestrians and bicyclists and improving handicap accessibility.

MGM will be reconstructing sidewalks and installing wheelchair curb ramps on some of the streets. On State Street, Columbus Avenue, West Columbus Avenue and Union Street, crews will be making improvements to traffic signals. Some of the $5 million  worth of upgrades will also include paving and intersection improvements. Work will also continue on the Memorial Bridge, with crews removing the concrete median and repaving.

Utility work will also be taking place downtown, and Union Street from Main Street to East Columbus Avenue will be closed to traffic during construction. The work is expected to last for the next week, ending on July 17th.

MGM said construction hours typically go from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and changes to traffic patterns and delays are expected.

