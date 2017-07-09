Funeral mass to be held for victims of Ludlow fire

The cause of the deadly fire was a malfunctioning air conditioner

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese, Mitchell Rosanski, will hold a funeral mass Monday for the three victims of the Fourth of July fire in Ludlow.

The funeral mass will be held at 11:30am Monday morning at St. Elizabeth Parish Church on Hubbard Street in Ludlow.

Victims of deadly Ludlow fire identified

It was one week ago Tuesday when the Newbury Street house fire took the lives of three members of one family: 82-year-old Alfred Alves, his 79-year-old wife Carol, and their 50-year-old son Darren.

The State Fire Marshal traced the cause of the deadly fire to a malfunctioning air conditioner.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s