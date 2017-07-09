Funeral mass to be held for victims of Ludlow fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese, Mitchell Rosanski, will hold a funeral mass Monday for the three victims of the Fourth of July fire in Ludlow.

The funeral mass will be held at 11:30am Monday morning at St. Elizabeth Parish Church on Hubbard Street in Ludlow.

It was one week ago Tuesday when the Newbury Street house fire took the lives of three members of one family: 82-year-old Alfred Alves, his 79-year-old wife Carol, and their 50-year-old son Darren.

The State Fire Marshal traced the cause of the deadly fire to a malfunctioning air conditioner.