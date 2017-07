LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police from the Westfield barracks encountered a burning camper trailer on the Mass Pike Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. George Hamilton told 22News the eastbound lanes were shut down near the Lee interchange in Berkshire County until the fire was out.

At one point there was a small explosion, believed to be a propane tank in the burning trailer.

No word yet on what caused the fire, which delayed drivers trying to get home from their weekend getaways.