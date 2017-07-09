Belchertown celebrates opening of new animal shelter

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an event worth barking about. The grand opening of the Belchertown animal control facility, which just happens to be called BARC.

It took time and money to reach the point where this Hampshire County community has an animal shelter that’s second to none.

BARC Board of Director Jenny Franz told 22News, “We moved from the facility across the street which was on its way to being condemned. We saw a need as a community to come together and build this amazing facility.”

“This is a great day for this area, there’s not a facility that’s brand new and updated in this region,” said Rainbow Rescue Director Maria O’Brien.

After the ribbon cutting which officially opened the animal control facility, guests remained for the open house, becoming acquainted with the dogs large and small for the adoption event that followed.