CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Try to remember being in a social setting when an obnoxious guest just made you furious.

The clash between people who think differently has rarely been brought to the screen with more angry passion than in “Beatriz at Dinner.” It’s a no-holds-barred battle when a gentle Mexican massage therapist Salma Hayek endures her most frustrating nightmare: dinner with a self-righteous real estate tycoon, played by John Lithgow, with great condescending style.

He mistakes her for one of the staff when he orders her to fetch him another bourbon. That sets the tone for a tense evening of emotions being rubbed raw.

Unexpected guest Beatriz stands alone in a household bowing and scraping to Lithgow, their billionaire benefactor. He knows how to twist the knife without even trying.

When Beatriz talks of her coming to America, Lithgow demands to know if she entered the country legally. Hayek’s a dramatic powerhouse refusing to be steamrollered by this pompous jerk.

Their war of words reaches an embarrassing crescendo when Lithgow shows no tact boasting about his prowess as a big game hunter. As Hayek rises in anger, “you think that’s funny, I think that’s sick.”

It’s this kind of intense conflict that upgrades “Beatriz at Dinner” into a controversial shocker. Increased a notch by Salma Hayek’s brilliant performance.

“Beatriz at Dinner” serves up a very edgy 3 stars, and you’ll come away hungry for more.

Rated R

1 Hour 45 Minutes

Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Chloe Sevigny