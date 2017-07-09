CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – I can’t remember the last time I got so excited over a popcorn movie. But “Baby Driver” has style to spare as it burns rubber through a marvelously enjoyable two hours.

This action thriller takes a thoroughly modern approach to Hollywood’s golden age of robbery classics, highlighting a getaway driver who is really something behind the wheel. As criminal mastermind Kevin Spacey explains, “He had an accident when he was kid, still has a hum in his drum, plays music to drown it out, and that’s what makes him the best.”

The amazing driving sequences are so spectacular, they leave “The Fast and the Furious” crowd in the dust. Even the most jaded action fans will sit up and smile over “Baby Driver’s” daredevil hairpin turns executed to perfection.

Spacey carefully plans out the crimes of the century around Baby’s driving, but the hardened criminal types like Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm are uneasy with their unconventional accomplice.

“Baby Driver’s” ultimate money in the bank is the brilliantly written screenplay with its hard boiled memorable dialogue. Young lovers Lily James and Ansel Elgort only enhance the picture’s breathtaking momentum, remaining oblivious to the increasing danger.

No one plays the slick, smooth-talking villain with quite the same panache as Kevin Spacey. Now you know “Baby Driver” is the kind of stylish crowd pleaser I wouldn’t dream of giving less than 4 stars.

“Baby Driver” guns its motor towards its ultimate destination of becoming a modern day crime classic…

Rated R

2 Hours

Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm