12-year-old girl seriously injured by inflatable raft that fell off truck

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — The Mashpee Police Department says an inflatable raft stored in a boat trailer fell off and hit a 12-year-old girl as she was walking, leaving her seriously injured.

Mashpee police say the girl suffered a serious head injury on Saturday. She was airlifted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

Her current condition is unknown.

Sgt. Bryan Burke says the owner of the truck was cited for operating with an unsecured load and fined.

