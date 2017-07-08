Westfield tentatively adds two more paramedic-firefighters

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) —The Westfield Fire Department may be adding even more to their staff, after two individuals were given conditional offers of employment yesterday.

The Westfield Fire Commission made two conditional offers of employment, one to current paramedic and previous interviewee Ryan Chenevert, and another to current Norton, Massachusetts firefighter-paramedic Jonathan Starr. The offers came during a Westfield Fire Commission meeting Friday afternoon.

According to Fire Commissioner Albert Masciadrelli during the meeting, another firefighter for the city had recently resigned.

Chenevert was previously interviewed for the position, including appearing before the commission early last month.

According to Masciadrelli, Chenevert could not be at the meeting but did accept the conditional offer of employment.

Chenevert must now pass a medical screening, hearing test, psychological screening and the Massachusetts Physical Abilities Test in order to be hired on the department.

For Starr, who was present and had a brief public interview with the commission, he is requesting a lateral transfer to the Westfield Fire Department from the Norton Fire Department. The transfer must be agreed to by both of the department’s chiefs in order for it to occur.

According to a letter submitted to the commission by Starr that was read aloud by Masciadrelli, Starr has seven years of emergency medical services experience. He has also gone through various training as a firefighter, and has served with the Norton Fire Department for two and a half years.

Starr must now pass a medical screening, a complete background check and a drug test.

