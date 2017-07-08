Weather Alert Day Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Saturday a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day due to the chance for scattered strong storms Saturday afternoon. It is a day to be weather aware and keep your eyes to the skies.

The best timing for these showers and storms will be 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Some, not all, of these storms could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has put western Massachusetts in a marginal risk for storms meaning these storms will not be widespread but isolated.

The main concern with some of these storms will be gusty winds and heavy downpours, hail is not out of the question but not one of our main concerns.

The humid conditions and partial sunshine we will be getting today will help to fuel some of these storms.

Remember to use the 22News Storm Team Weather App to help track these storms if you will be out and about this afternoon.

Shower and storm chances will be coming to an end tonight.