Stolen kitten returned to Pittsfield animal shelter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat named Patriot, who was stolen from the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in Pittsfield, has been returned safe.

Krista Miller, the shelter’s Chairman of the Board told 22News a litter of four kittens was brought in on July 4th and given various patriotic names.

On Thursday, July 6th, shelter surveillance video captured two teens breaking into the shelter’s cat room, where they allegedly stole one cat. The shelter posted the video on social media and it was shared many times.

Tips came into the police that led them to identify the two juveniles and return Patriot back to the shelter unharmed, where he was microchipped.

He will still need to be neutered and vaccinated, but should be up for adoption in about two weeks. The shelter is taking applications.