Southwick National attracts visitors from throughout the Northeast

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Spectators from all over the Northeast came to Southwick Saturday morning for the Southwick National, serving as the seventh round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motorcross Championship.

Motocross fans came from across the country to attend Saturday’s Southwick National. The influx of visitors has kept local businesses bustling over the years. Many race fans said they make the trip to Southwick year after year.

Assia Slavova came from New Jersey to see the Southwick National. Slavova said, “I like the place, I like the nature, I like the race itself, I like everything about it. And it’s close to us, we can come and really see it. We like motorcross so we come every year. The last few years at least.”

The popular race was put on hold for three years, returning in 2016. Dylan Decker from Auburn Maine said he’s been coming to the Southwick National since he was a baby. Decker brought his son for the first time Saturday. He said he’s happy the race, and the tradition, can continue.

Decker said “It disappointed our whole area, it’s the closest place for all of us, they don’t even have supercross out here, so you know, this year, they did it, and it’s a lot better. It’s packed. It’s back to where it is usually. He’ll be here every year”.

For other race fans, the reputation of Southwick National had them traveling several hours to see the race for the first time.

Amanda Sutherland drove from Oneonta, New York to see the race for the first time. Sutherland said “It was roughly about four hours. This is my first time at Southwick. My boyfriend was here last year, and he said he had such a great time. It seems like the crowd has been huge. When we were pulling up to park, it seemed like there were so many people here”.

The first Southwick motocross race was held in 1972, and motorcross fans said the spirit of racing is still strong.

