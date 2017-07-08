Police: Man dancing on platform fell onto train tracks

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a man who fell onto train tracks in Boston told authorities he “missed a slick landing” while dancing on the platform.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police say the man fell into the pit at the Park Street station Thursday and hit his head and ankle.

He was taken to Tufts Medical Center.

Surveillance video appears to show the man walking near the yellow line along the edge of the platform. He then falls on his back and some passengers wave their arms to signal an approaching train to stop.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo says the transit agency recommends that customers “not perform dance moves on the edge of a subway platform.”

