‘Oh my God, it is Obama’: Alaska mom, baby meet ex-president

Obama then walked up to her and asked “Who is this pretty girl?”

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher Published: Updated:

(AP) – An Alaska mother is cherishing cellphone photos she snapped of her wide-eyed 6-month-old baby in the arms of former President Barack Obama.

Jolene Jackinsky was at Anchorage International Airport on Monday looking for an airline when she ended up in a waiting area for private flights where a man she thought looked like Obama was sitting.

“As I got closer, I thought: Oh my God, it is Obama,” she recalled Friday from Newhalen, a small Alaska village where she’s vacationing.

Airport officials were not immediately available Friday evening after work hours to confirm that Obama had stopped there.

When Giselle’s father approached, Obama joked, “I’m taking your baby,” Jackinsky said.

Giselle was calm and content during the brief encounter, Jackinsky said. “It was only five minutes but it was a moment that will last forever,” she said.

She posted the photos on Facebook.

“I think it’s unreal and pretty exciting that I get to have a picture with him and my baby,” she said. “Not a lot of people get to meet him.”

Associated Press writer Rachel D’Oro in Anchorage, Alaska, contributed to this report.

