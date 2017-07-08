North Adams man allegedly slashed and popped tires

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, the North Adams Police Department arrested Henry Vasquez of North Adams.

Vasquez is suspected of slashing and popping about twenty vehicles in the downtown area on Thursday afternoon. The North Adams dispatch is still receiving reports of additional vehicles being affected.

Vasquez was identified by surveillance video from one of the local businesses in the area. He was located while walking on State Street. Vasquez was later arrested.

If there are any other vehicles that were affected, call the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944 – EXT #1.