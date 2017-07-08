New England residents attend Sen. Warren’s Pittsfield town meeting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People came from all over New England Saturday to attend Senator Elizabeth Warren’s town meeting in Pittsfield.

Well before the start of the town meeting, people were in line to make certain they’d get a seat inside the Berkshire Community College auditorium. Once inside, they made clear their views on the future of health care in America.

Kay Litten came all the way from Hanover, New Hampshire to have access to Senator Warren. She told 22News, “The locals really want their representatives to come and hear what they need and want. We live in very different times and there’s a lot of disruption and a lot of controversy in our country.”

The senator had also attracted a standing room only audience when she conducted a Springfield town meeting in March.

The fact that they had the senator’s ear on the contentious health insurance issue pleased her audience, who applauded this format that had her listening to them.

Robert Hilderbrand of Tyringham told 22News, “Politicians can see what the public is thinking, so it’s not just a speech, one-way conversation.”

Throughout the Pittsfield town meeting, which lasted several hours, the senator was clearly in her element in front of this largely supportive turnout.