Ludlow couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple from Ludlow is celebrating 70 years of wedded bliss.

It was seven centuries ago Saturday when Leo Grenier asked his future bride Pauline to take his hand in marriage. It’s a love affair that’s lasted the test of time.

In fact, the couple now has 9 children, 25 grandchildren, and more than 30 great grandchildren.

22News dropped by their anniversary party Saturday night at Tony and Penny’s in Ludlow to celebrate along with their family and friends.

They shared with 22News their secret to a happy marriage, saying, “Love first and then respect. Respect each other, respect your children.”

Leo and Pauline are a fantastic example of two people breaking an unfortunate statistic.

According to the American Psychological Association, about 40% to 50% of all married couples in the Unites States divorce. The rate is even higher for those who’ve been married more than once.