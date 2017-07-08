Kmart store closures may be part of a larger trend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another big box store is leaving the city of Springfield.

The Kmart at the Springfield Shopping Plaza on Liberty Street is one of nearly three dozen Kmart stores across the country that will shut down this fall.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart and Sears stores said, they’re closing stores that are losing money.

Eli Marie Torres of Springfield told 22News she thinks the shift towards online shopping could be the reason why. “Online shopping tends to be more comfortable for people, and I don’t really tend to shop at stores, I shop online. That happens to be one of the stores I shop online at,” she said.

Kmart isn’t the only retail chain that’s closing its stores this year. According to Forbes Magazine, Payless will close 400 stores this year, and J.C. Penney will close 138 stores.

According to retail think tank Fung Global Retail and Technology, 5,300 stores across the country have announced closures since the beginning of the year.

David Dover of Chicopee told 22News, he thinks these closures are just the beginning. “I think it’s going to narrow down to just a handful of larger stores that somehow managed to survive through this, but they’re going to have to cut back on the number of stores, and just maintain the most profitable,” he said.

Although many retail giants are struggling, some shoppers, like Joseph Daniels of Palmer, remain optimistic that there will always be a demand for brick and mortar stores. “There’s always going to be people going to stores shopping, everyone’s not online. Older people don’t like online shopping, they’d rather go to the stores,” he said.

Kmart’s other western Massachusetts locations, in Holyoke and Palmer, will remain open.