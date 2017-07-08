Inaugural ‘Made in Mass’ festival held in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A festival was held on the grounds of the Big E in West Springfield to highlight everything that Massachusetts has to offer.

22News was at the event to show some of the hometown products that are a big hit with the people there.

This festival is showcasing everything New England has to offer, from arts & craft wickedly good beer.

It’s the first ever ‘Made in Mass’ festival. It’s one of the largest events in western Massachusetts this summer.

Co-Founder Ben Cornell told 22News, this festival is about bringing Massachusetts together, “We probably have some of the best breweries from this side of the state. Looking to bring a lot of local craft vendors in, music, just looking to have a goodtime. We got a bunch of good bands playing tomorrow, as well. So stop by have a goodtime, have a beer, it’s fun.”

And that’s exactly what more than 1000 people did Saturday, as they gathered at the Big E for the event.

The first craft brewery in Springfield, White Lion help quench the thirst of attendees, along with more than 20 other beers.

The “Made in Mass” festival will be open Sunday from 12-5, for its final day.