How to keep your children safe around water this summer

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s summer time and school’s out, which means kids will be spending their time around water.

But kids will be kids, so keeping your eyes on them is important.

This week, a 5-year-old child was found unresponsive at a home pool on Midway Street, in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. The child was rushed to the hospital.

Rich Yurof of Sun Splash Pools and Spas in Ludlow told 22News that the best way to keep your child protected around water this summer, is parental supervision.

He said, “For a backup, have a pool alarm. Kids move fast, and if they fall in the water, an alarm system is going to let you know that something happened really quickly.”

According to the USA Swimming Foundation, an average of 17 children drown every year during the first week of July.

Luis Centeno of Springfield told 22News, “I mean, there’s life guards depending on where you go and what pools you go to. And you got to know how to swim before you go swimming.”

Some places, like the Holyoke Y, offer lessons to kids as young as six months old, to get them comfortable in the water early on. Getting your child familiar with the water is a good idea, in the event that a lifeguard is not on duty.

All public and semi-public pools, like hotels, camps, and apartment complexes, offer lifeguards. But for home pools, it’s up to you to protect your child.

Having extra layers of protection, like a pool alarm, floating and entrapments devices, are all ways to keep your family safe this summer.

22News contacted the Springfield Fire Department to ask how the child is doing, but there’s no word on his condition.