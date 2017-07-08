Floating debris becoming issue for boaters

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been boating out on the Connecticut River you might have noticed some floating debris. 22News is working for you with vital information, how you can safely boat out on the river without any concerns.

Whether your boating, jet skiing, or kayaking out on the Connecticut river this weekend, you’ll want to use extra caution.

Floating debris has become a major issue for people wanting to participate in water activities on the river. Recent heavy rain from Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as some parts of western Massachusetts, has caused river levels to rise and the river current to become stronger. This has led to debris at the bottom of the river to be pushed to the top.

Floating debris becomes an issue for boaters out on the river because they don’t notice it right away, leading boaters to steer right into logs and tree branches.

22News went to the Oxbow Marina in Northampton to find out how boaters can stay safe while out on the river in these conditions. Clay Dude, General Manager of Oxbow Marina, told 22News, “You gotta be aware of your surroundings, keep an eye out for logs, there are full sized trees coming down the river and just be aware of it, and of other people.”

Clay also mentioned that the channels change, and there might be other obstacles to go around on the river.

Hitting a log or tree branch can damage your boat, so make sure you have safety gear in the boat as well as life jackets and anchor lines.