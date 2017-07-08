Fire, burn hazards prompt recall of lighting fixtures sold at Home Depot

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lighting fixtures sold exclusively at Home Depot stores were recalled this week because the halogen bulbs sold with them can melt parts of the fixtures, posing a risk of fire or burns.

The recall includes about 10,500 Hampton Bay 3-Light Crystal Chandeliers and Home Decorators Collection 4-Light Crystal Chandeliers manufactured by Lumicentro Internacional, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said there have 39 reports of plastic on the unit burning and melting, wires burning or overheating, and one report of the unit catching fire. No property damage or injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fixtures and contact Lumicentro Internacional for a free upgrade kit. The company can be reached toll-free at 888-356-6430 during standard business hours.

Visit Lumicentro Internacional’s website for more information.