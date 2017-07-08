Delta to add flights from New Orleans to Boston in 2018

Associated Press Published:
American Airlines
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Delta Airlines has announced plans to add seasonal, non-stop routes between New Orleans and Boston.

Flights are slated to depart on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb. 10 and April 1, 2018.

According to a news release, the goal is to meet “strong leisure demand.”

JetBlue currently offers the only other departure from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans to Logan International Airport in Boston.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s