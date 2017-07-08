Chicopee park officially dedicated after improvements

Sy Becker Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Chicopee’s oldest playgrounds is now officially the city’s newest park.

Wisniowski Park on Chestnut Street in Chicopee center was officially dedicated Saturday. The city had recently spent a quarter of a million dollars upgrading the 70-year-old playground.

The money paid for improvements like a spray park for the children and improved recreational facilities.

Ruben Camacho of Chicopee marked the occasion with free haircuts for the kids. He told 22News, “We’re just here celebrating the re-dedication of the park, having a good time celebrating with the Mayor, free cuts for the kids.”

The renovated park bears the name of Lucy Wisniowski, the first woman elected to what was then called the Chicopee Board of Aldermen.

