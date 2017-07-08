Boston’s inaugural pizza fest expected to draw thousands

BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to visit downtown Boston in search of the perfect slice of pizza.

More than 20 pizza vendors from around the city and as far away as Italy are scheduled to set up shop outside City Hall on Saturday and Sunday for the inaugural Boston Pizza Festival.

Between slices, visitors can learn how to make pizza from experts of the craft and watch pie-tossing performances from pizza acrobats.

Vendors will make their pizza in 30 hand-crafted ovens supplied for the event. The celebration was inspired by a popular festival held every year in Naples, Italy.

Organizers say they have sold more than 8,000 tickets for the Boston festival so far. They expect it to continue as an annual event.

