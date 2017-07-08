Boston transit ads take on ‘manspreading,’ other annoyances

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston-area transit system is trying to curb one of the most annoying of behaviors by some passengers.

Commonly known as “manspreading,” it’s the tendency of some people to sit with their legs wide apart, crowding out riders who might otherwise squeeze into a seat on a packed rush hour train.

The Boston Globe reports that the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has begun a lighthearted digital campaign to discourage manspreading and another violation of subway etiquette: riders with large, heavy backpacks that take up space and often bang into other passengers.

One brief animated video, recently debuted at the Copley station, shows a fat cat rolling around on a chair with a message reminding passengers to only take the seats they need. It ends with the words, “courtesy counts.”