CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is closely monitoring a serious accident in Chicopee. It happened about 4:00 Sunday afternoon at 528 Prospect Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

It’s not clear how badly they were hurt but the road is closed from Yvette Street to Laramee Street. An accident reconstruction team was called in to find out what caused the crash.

22News will continue to keep you updated.